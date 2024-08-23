Hezbollah Targets Seven Israeli Military Sites

Islam Times - Hezbollah Resistance Forces on Thursday, attacked seven Israeli targets at northern occupied lands.

Hezbollah forces targeted Israeli military sites near the Kiryat Shmona settlement, Matla, and Ghajar.Hezbollah in an official statement announced that its forces attacked Israeli espionage equipment at the site of Jal al-Allam and shelled the sites of Malikiya, al-Marj, and the Branit barracks.Israeli warplanes in the early hours of Thursday in a series of airstrikes targeted several towns across south Lebanon.In a simultaneous raid, Israeli warplanes targeted the southern Lebanese towns of Khiam, Mhaibib, Kfar Shouba, Ayta Al-Shaab, Ramieh, Kawthariyat Al-Sayyad, Kfar Kila, and Wadi Al-Azziya as well as the outskirts of Zebqin, Al-Manar correspondent in south Lebanon reported.