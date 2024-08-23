Ex-Officer: “Israel” Faces Potential Collapse Within a Year if War with Hamas, Hezbollah Persists

Islam Times - A former “Israeli” officer has issued a dire warning, predicting that the apartheid “Israeli” entity could face collapse within a year if it continues its prolonged conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah.

In an opinion piece published in “Haaretz” on Thursday, Yitzhak Brik stated, "‘Israel’ is truly racing towards the brink of disaster. If the war of attrition against Hamas and Hezbollah continues, ‘Israel’ will collapse within no more than a year."Brik also challenged the “Israeli” government's assertions about the supposed defeat of Hamas and the capture of its leader, Yahya Sinwar. He criticized the statements made by War Minister Yoav Gallant, calling them "baseless.""Gallant, along with ‘IDF’ Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have been deceiving the ‘Israeli’ public with their lofty declarations," Brik wrote.He further noted that Gallant has come to realize that "the notion of total victory in Gaza is a fallacy," and warned that the failure to secure a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas could trigger a regional war, placing the apartheid entity in grave peril.Regarding the potential for a prisoner swap with Hamas, Brik argued that what could have been achieved through a ceasefire deal is now "impossible" due to new conditions imposed by Netanyahu.For months, mediators including Qatar and Egypt have been trying to broker an agreement between the “Israeli” entity and Hamas for a prisoner exchange and a ceasefire, alongside the facilitation of humanitarian aid into Gaza. However, these efforts have stalled due to Netanyahu’s refusal to meet Hamas's demands to halt the conflict.The “Israeli” entity’s ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip followed Operation al-Aqsa Flood, a retaliatory strike by Hamas-led resistance groups in response to the entity’s long-standing crimes against Palestinians.The unexpected operation resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 “Israelis” and the capture of 250 others, of whom over 60 were martyred in subsequent “Israeli” strikes on Gaza.Hamas has repeatedly stated its willingness to release the remaining captives in exchange for an end to “Israeli” aggression, the entity’s withdrawal from Gaza, and the lifting of the siege imposed on the Strip.