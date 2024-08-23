0
Friday 23 August 2024 - 21:56

New Military Aid Package from US to Ukraine

Story Code : 1155820
New Military Aid Package from US to Ukraine
Reports mentioned that the new package would include air defense missiles, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems [HIMARS], Javelins and several other types of anti-armor rocketry, 155mm and 105mm artillery shells, as well as counter-drone and counter-electronic warfare systems and other equipment.

The weapons will reportedly come directly from Pentagon stockpiles through the US president’s drawdown authority, meaning they can be delivered more quickly.

They mentioned that Washington has apparently approved this latest shipment despite still not being fully in the picture regarding Kiev’s operation on Russian soil.

Speaking on Thursday, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said “we are still working with Ukraine on how that fits into their strategic objectives on the battlefield itself.”

Earlier this month, the US War Department said in a statement that it would send Kiev $125 million in military aid, made up of largely the same systems and equipment. In late July, Washington allocated a bigger batch of weaponry and ammunition, worth some $1.7 billion.

GOP nominee and former President Donald Trump has repeatedly voiced plans to radically scale back military aid to Ukraine, if elected. He has also pledged to end the conflict within 24 hours of returning to office.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Prepares to Lift All Restrictions on Use of Its Weapons
US Prepares to Lift All Restrictions on Use of Its Weapons
French Insurance Giant Axa Divests from “Israeli” Banks
French Insurance Giant Axa Divests from “Israeli” Banks
23 August 2024
Ex-Officer: “Israel” Faces Potential Collapse Within a Year if War with Hamas, Hezbollah Persists
Ex-Officer: “Israel” Faces Potential Collapse Within a Year if War with Hamas, Hezbollah Persists
23 August 2024
Report: Saudi Oil Revenue Hits 3-Year Low, Delaying Mega-Projects
Report: Saudi Oil Revenue Hits 3-Year Low, Delaying Mega-Projects
23 August 2024
Hezbollah Targets Seven Israeli Military Sites
Hezbollah Targets Seven Israeli Military Sites
23 August 2024
Yemen Targets “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden
Yemen Targets “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden
23 August 2024
Venezuela: Maduro is The Election Winner
Venezuela: Maduro is The Election Winner
23 August 2024
Israel’s Evacuation Orders Have Displaced 90% of Gaza Residents: UN
Israel’s Evacuation Orders Have Displaced 90% of Gaza Residents: UN
23 August 2024
Houthi: Resistance Retaliation to Hanyieh
Houthi: Resistance Retaliation to Hanyieh's Assassination Is Definite
22 August 2024
Beirut Develops Plan in Case of Possible Conflict with Israel
Beirut Develops Plan in Case of Possible Conflict with Israel
22 August 2024
IRGC Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry
IRGC Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry
22 August 2024
“Israel’s” Calcalist: A Multi-front War Will Lead to Economic Catastrophe
“Israel’s” Calcalist: A Multi-front War Will Lead to Economic Catastrophe
22 August 2024
Outgoing “Israeli” Intel Chief Urges Probe: I Failed to Warn of Oct. 7
Outgoing “Israeli” Intel Chief Urges Probe: I Failed to Warn of Oct. 7
22 August 2024