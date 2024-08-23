0
Friday 23 August 2024 - 21:59

Trump Warns of Potential World War III If Harris Wins

Trump claimed Harris would lead the country into disaster.

“She'll destroy our country just like she destroyed San Francisco, just like she destroyed California,” he said at a rally in Asheboro, North Carolina.

He addressed supporters from behind bulletproof glass. The rally marked his first outdoor event since an attempt on his life at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania last month.

Trump intensified his rhetoric by warning that a Harris presidency could lead to global conflict, “If 'Comrade Kamala' wins the Nov. 5 presidential election, World War III is virtually guaranteed to happen.”

The former president also asserted that the country, and indeed the world, was “safer” during his tenure in the Oval Office.

He criticized Harris's stance on immigration, particularly her approach to border security. He said that if she became president, in four years, the US would have 60 to 70 million people from all over the world, probably consisting of criminals, terrorists, and individuals from mental institutions.

Trump's running mate, Senator JD Vance of Ohio, joined in the criticism, arguing that the US needs a president for the people, not one selected by “power brokers”.

“We need a president for the people, and that's why we're going to send Donald J. Trump back to the White House,” Vance declared.

On the issue of national security, Vance specifically targeted Harris's handling of the southern border.

 
