World Countries Urge End to “Israeli” Violence in WB: Absolutely Unacceptable

Islam Times - Members of the United Nations Security Council [UNSC], including Algeria and China, have decried “Israeli” settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank that has increased since the start of the aggression on Gaza.

Algeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Bendjama, warned of the risk of the war on Gaza spilling over into the occupied West Bank.Bendjama told a UN Security Council session on Palestine on Thursday, that Gaza's tragedy may duplicate in the West Bank.He slammed the “Israeli” entity for “crushing any hope for an independent Palestinian state” and expanding settlements in violation of international law.He also criticized the international community’s response to the crisis in Gaza as inadequate.For his part, China’s envoy to the UN, Fu Cong criticized “Israel's” settlement expansion policy and the ongoing strikes on Gaza.“Blind faith in achieving a total victory in Gaza through military means will only result in more civilian casualties,” he said.In parallel, he urged “Israel” to abide by its international obligations by opening all border crossings and end strikes to prevent further escalation.“We urge countries with significant influence to demonstrate a sincere, impartial and responsible attitude in pushing Israel to seize its military operations in Gaza as soon as possible and to stop the killing of civilians,” Fu said.Meanwhile, Russian envoy Dmitry Polyanskiy stressed that “the provocative actions of the ‘Israeli’ leadership in the occupied Palestinian territory are absolutely unacceptable,” referring to “Israeli” minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s intrusion into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East al-Quds earlier this month.He also expressed disappointment over the UNSC’s failure to “unequivocally” demand an immediate ceasefire and ensure that all parties to the conflict comply with that demand”, and slammed “Israel” for “blocking the work of humanitarians” in the Gaza Strip.He added that "Israel” is now insisting on keeping the idea of a military presence in Gaza, including their control over the crossing with Egypt and the Philadelphia corridor.”