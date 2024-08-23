0
Friday 23 August 2024 - 22:00

World Countries Urge End to “Israeli” Violence in WB: Absolutely Unacceptable

Story Code : 1155823
World Countries Urge End to “Israeli” Violence in WB: Absolutely Unacceptable
Algeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Bendjama, warned of the risk of the war on Gaza spilling over into the occupied West Bank.

Bendjama told a UN Security Council session on Palestine on Thursday, that Gaza's tragedy may duplicate in the West Bank.

He slammed the “Israeli” entity for “crushing any hope for an independent Palestinian state” and expanding settlements in violation of international law.

He also criticized the international community’s response to the crisis in Gaza as inadequate.

For his part, China’s envoy to the UN, Fu Cong criticized “Israel's” settlement expansion policy and the ongoing strikes on Gaza.

“Blind faith in achieving a total victory in Gaza through military means will only result in more civilian casualties,” he said.

In parallel, he urged “Israel” to abide by its international obligations by opening all border crossings and end strikes to prevent further escalation.                         

“We urge countries with significant influence to demonstrate a sincere, impartial and responsible attitude in pushing Israel to seize its military operations in Gaza as soon as possible and to stop the killing of civilians,” Fu said.

Meanwhile, Russian envoy Dmitry Polyanskiy stressed that “the provocative actions of the ‘Israeli’ leadership in the occupied Palestinian territory are absolutely unacceptable,” referring to “Israeli” minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s intrusion into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East al-Quds earlier this month.

He also expressed disappointment over the UNSC’s failure to “unequivocally” demand an immediate ceasefire and ensure that all parties to the conflict comply with that demand”, and slammed “Israel” for “blocking the work of humanitarians” in the Gaza Strip.

He added that "Israel” is now insisting on keeping the idea of a military presence in Gaza, including their control over the crossing with Egypt and the Philadelphia corridor.”
Comment


Featured Stories
US Prepares to Lift All Restrictions on Use of Its Weapons
US Prepares to Lift All Restrictions on Use of Its Weapons
French Insurance Giant Axa Divests from “Israeli” Banks
French Insurance Giant Axa Divests from “Israeli” Banks
23 August 2024
Ex-Officer: “Israel” Faces Potential Collapse Within a Year if War with Hamas, Hezbollah Persists
Ex-Officer: “Israel” Faces Potential Collapse Within a Year if War with Hamas, Hezbollah Persists
23 August 2024
Report: Saudi Oil Revenue Hits 3-Year Low, Delaying Mega-Projects
Report: Saudi Oil Revenue Hits 3-Year Low, Delaying Mega-Projects
23 August 2024
Hezbollah Targets Seven Israeli Military Sites
Hezbollah Targets Seven Israeli Military Sites
23 August 2024
Yemen Targets “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden
Yemen Targets “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden
23 August 2024
Venezuela: Maduro is The Election Winner
Venezuela: Maduro is The Election Winner
23 August 2024
Israel’s Evacuation Orders Have Displaced 90% of Gaza Residents: UN
Israel’s Evacuation Orders Have Displaced 90% of Gaza Residents: UN
23 August 2024
Houthi: Resistance Retaliation to Hanyieh
Houthi: Resistance Retaliation to Hanyieh's Assassination Is Definite
22 August 2024
Beirut Develops Plan in Case of Possible Conflict with Israel
Beirut Develops Plan in Case of Possible Conflict with Israel
22 August 2024
IRGC Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry
IRGC Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry
22 August 2024
“Israel’s” Calcalist: A Multi-front War Will Lead to Economic Catastrophe
“Israel’s” Calcalist: A Multi-front War Will Lead to Economic Catastrophe
22 August 2024
Outgoing “Israeli” Intel Chief Urges Probe: I Failed to Warn of Oct. 7
Outgoing “Israeli” Intel Chief Urges Probe: I Failed to Warn of Oct. 7
22 August 2024