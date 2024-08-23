India’s Premier Visits Ukraine for Economic, Political Talks

Islam Times - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kyiv, where he will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, marking the first time an Indian prime minister has visited the country since it gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Modi is expected to discuss economic ties and cooperation in defense, science and technology, while also broaching the contentious subject of a settlement to end the war with Russia.“No problem can be resolved on a battlefield,” Modi said ahead of his visit, adding that India supports “dialogue and diplomacy for restoration of peace and stability as soon as possible”.It is unclear whether the Indian leader could be an effective dealmaker, seen by many in Ukraine as being too close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Al Jazeera reported.India is the world’s largest buyer of Russian arms, and has sought to capitalize on cheaper Russian oil as the United States and European countries seek to limit the Russian energy sector’s access to the global marketplace via sanctions.Modi’s meeting with Zelenskyy comes a month and a half after he was in Moscow for talks with Putin, a visit that coincided with Russian missile strikes on Ukraine that hit a children’s hospital, which the Indian leader implicitly criticized during the bilateral summit.Modi and Putin agreed to increase bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030, increasing investments, eliminating nontariff trade barriers and using national currencies to circumvent sanctions.The meeting elicited fierce criticism from Zelenskyy, who said it was a “huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world’s largest democracy hug the world’s most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day”.