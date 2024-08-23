0
Friday 23 August 2024 - 22:45

Israeli Delegation Arrives in Cairo to Discuss Prisoners Swap Deal with Hamas

“An Israeli security delegation arrived in Cairo continuing negotiations for a hostage swap deal,” KAN reported on X (formerly Twitter).

As of now, there has been no comment from the United States, Egypt, Qatar, or Hamas regarding the ongoing discussions.

The latest round of mediated negotiations concluded on August 16 in Doha, Qatar, where the U.S. presented what the White House described as a "final bridging proposal" for Israel and Hamas. This proposal was said to align with the principles supported by President Joe Biden on May 31. However, Hamas has since rejected the proposal, arguing that it reflects the new conditions set by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hamas specifically referred to two strips of land in Gaza, one of which was recently constructed by Israel, effectively dividing the coastal territory into northern and southern sections. The Philadelphi Corridor runs along the Gaza-Egypt border, with the Rafah border crossing situated along this corridor.

Hamas has long insisted on the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and a permanent end to hostilities as prerequisites for any ceasefire agreement. In contrast, Netanyahu has dismissed these demands, asserting that Israeli troops will remain in Gaza for as long as deemed necessary.
Netanyahu is facing mounting pressure from families of Israeli hostages captured by Hamas, who are demanding the return of their loved ones.
