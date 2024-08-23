US Has Manic Desire to ‘Monopolize’ ME Peace Process, Says Russia

Islam Times - Russia proposes to the members of the UN Security Council to draft and adopt a new document on the Middle East settlement that will make it possible to stop the violence in the Gaza Strip, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

"How much longer are we going to remain idle, while American would-be mediators continue putting on a show and feeding us empty promises that their diplomatic efforts "on the ground" will bring speedy results?" he asked rhetorically. "If Resolution 2735 is not being implemented, let's pass a new document, which would send an unequivocal message to the "spoilers " that they will definitely bear the consequences of what they are doing. And let us provide our resolution with a toolbox that would help stop violence, regardless of the whims of any party to the conflict."In his opinion, "it is precisely the manic desire of the United States to ‘monopolize’ the Middle East peace process and to reshape it according to ‘patterns’ suited to Israel that led to the dramatic consequences that we are witnessing today.""It is also needless to say, that such a situation undermines the credibility of the UN Security Council, which since last October has been unable to pass any effective decisions, which are needed not only for a just settlement of the Palestinian issue in line with our relevant resolutions, but also for preventing a region-wide war in the Middle East," the Russian diplomat added.The UN Security Council voted to pass a US-sponsored draft resolution in support of the proposal for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on June 10. The 15-member Security Council adopted the resolution, which goes under 2735, in a 14-0 vote, with Russia abstaining, citing the draft’s numerous flaws.