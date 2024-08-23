0
Friday 23 August 2024 - 22:47

US Has Manic Desire to ‘Monopolize’ ME Peace Process, Says Russia

Story Code : 1155831
US Has Manic Desire to ‘Monopolize’ ME Peace Process, Says Russia
"How much longer are we going to remain idle, while American would-be mediators continue putting on a show and feeding us empty promises that their diplomatic efforts "on the ground" will bring speedy results?" he asked rhetorically. "If Resolution 2735 is not being implemented, let's pass a new document, which would send an unequivocal message to the "spoilers " that they will definitely bear the consequences of what they are doing. And let us provide our resolution with a toolbox that would help stop violence, regardless of the whims of any party to the conflict."

In his opinion, "it is precisely the manic desire of the United States to ‘monopolize’ the Middle East peace process and to reshape it according to ‘patterns’ suited to Israel that led to the dramatic consequences that we are witnessing today."

"It is also needless to say, that such a situation undermines the credibility of the UN Security Council, which since last October has been unable to pass any effective decisions, which are needed not only for a just settlement of the Palestinian issue in line with our relevant resolutions, but also for preventing a region-wide war in the Middle East," the Russian diplomat added.

The UN Security Council voted to pass a US-sponsored draft resolution in support of the proposal for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on June 10. The 15-member Security Council adopted the resolution, which goes under 2735, in a 14-0 vote, with Russia abstaining, citing the draft’s numerous flaws.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Prepares to Lift All Restrictions on Use of Its Weapons
US Prepares to Lift All Restrictions on Use of Its Weapons
French Insurance Giant Axa Divests from “Israeli” Banks
French Insurance Giant Axa Divests from “Israeli” Banks
23 August 2024
Ex-Officer: “Israel” Faces Potential Collapse Within a Year if War with Hamas, Hezbollah Persists
Ex-Officer: “Israel” Faces Potential Collapse Within a Year if War with Hamas, Hezbollah Persists
23 August 2024
Report: Saudi Oil Revenue Hits 3-Year Low, Delaying Mega-Projects
Report: Saudi Oil Revenue Hits 3-Year Low, Delaying Mega-Projects
23 August 2024
Hezbollah Targets Seven Israeli Military Sites
Hezbollah Targets Seven Israeli Military Sites
23 August 2024
Yemen Targets “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden
Yemen Targets “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden
23 August 2024
Venezuela: Maduro is The Election Winner
Venezuela: Maduro is The Election Winner
23 August 2024
Israel’s Evacuation Orders Have Displaced 90% of Gaza Residents: UN
Israel’s Evacuation Orders Have Displaced 90% of Gaza Residents: UN
23 August 2024
Houthi: Resistance Retaliation to Hanyieh
Houthi: Resistance Retaliation to Hanyieh's Assassination Is Definite
22 August 2024
Beirut Develops Plan in Case of Possible Conflict with Israel
Beirut Develops Plan in Case of Possible Conflict with Israel
22 August 2024
IRGC Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry
IRGC Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry
22 August 2024
“Israel’s” Calcalist: A Multi-front War Will Lead to Economic Catastrophe
“Israel’s” Calcalist: A Multi-front War Will Lead to Economic Catastrophe
22 August 2024
Outgoing “Israeli” Intel Chief Urges Probe: I Failed to Warn of Oct. 7
Outgoing “Israeli” Intel Chief Urges Probe: I Failed to Warn of Oct. 7
22 August 2024