Friday 23 August 2024 - 22:51

Senior Police Officer Assassinated in South East Iran

According to the state news agency, the head of the police criminal investigation department in Khash County was shot dead by gunmen outside his home.

Jaish al-Zulm, a terrorist group, claimed responsibility for the attack via its Telegram channel. 

The group has a history of launching attacks on the innocent Iranian people in Sistan and Balochistan and the Iranian security forces including a recent assault on the police station in Sistan-Baluchistan in December 2023, resulting in the death of at least eleven personnel. 
