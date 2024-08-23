Senior Police Officer Assassinated in South East Iran
Story Code : 1155832
According to the state news agency, the head of the police criminal investigation department in Khash County was shot dead by gunmen outside his home.
Jaish al-Zulm, a terrorist group, claimed responsibility for the attack via its Telegram channel.
The group has a history of launching attacks on the innocent Iranian people in Sistan and Balochistan and the Iranian security forces including a recent assault on the police station in Sistan-Baluchistan in December 2023, resulting in the death of at least eleven personnel.