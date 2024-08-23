0
Friday 23 August 2024

US Prepares to Lift All Restrictions on Use of Its Weapons

In his words, the US government keeps saying that "it is not permitted to use long-range systems for strikes on the Russian territory."

"But in reality they are setting the stage for lifting all the existing restrictions at some point, without much thought," the diplomat said.

In his opinion, the US policy of providing military assistance to Ukraine, including training Ukrainian pilots to use US-made F-16 fighter jets shows that "they will fight."

"They will use US weapons against us. But where? We cannot say and we cannot predict," he said, TASS reported.

The ambassador added that the dialogue with the US side was complicated by Washington’s unpredictability and the lack of trust in its policies.

"There is no guarantee that the whole world will remain the same when we wake up tomorrow. It is very, very hard to predict how the Americans will behave in this or that situation," he said. "We need to act in a consistent and decisive manner, simply by boosting our defense potential, because only the army and the navy can defend our country."
