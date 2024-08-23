0
Friday 23 August 2024 - 22:55

Plane Carrying 9 People Crashes in Thailand

Story Code : 1155834
Plane Carrying 9 People Crashes in Thailand
Two Thai pilots, along with five Chinese and two Thai passengers on board the Cessna Caravan C208B turboprop plane are believed to have been killed and authorities are investigating the crash.

The small aircraft departed from Bangkok’s main international airport at 2:46 p.m. local time, headed to an airport in eastern Trat province, according to the Chachoengsao provincial office of the government’s public relations department, CNN reported.

It lost contact about 10 minutes into the flight, the office said in a statement.

Residents of Chachoengsao’s Bang Pakong district described seeing the plane fall from the sky and “explode loudly” upon impact, with debris damaging nearby homes.
