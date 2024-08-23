0
Friday 23 August 2024 - 22:59

US, UK Launch Fresh Strikes on Yemen

Story Code : 1155837
US, UK Launch Fresh Strikes on Yemen
Arab sources reported that American and British warplanes bombed Taiz province two times on Friday afternoon.

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties or damage.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel. 
