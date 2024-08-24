0
Saturday 24 August 2024 - 10:38

Three Dead after Stabbing Attack in Germany

Story Code : 1155899
Three Dead after Stabbing Attack in Germany
According to eyewitnesses, the perpetrator started attacking people at random at around 9:45pm local time at Solingen’s Fronhof Square, where many had arrived to celebrate the city’s 650th anniversary.

Police have declared a manhunt for the suspect, who had fled the scene. “We currently have no information about his whereabouts,” a police spokesman said.

The police have not provided any description of the suspect.

The crime scene has been cordoned off, with heavily armed officers and multiple ambulances present in the area.

“We are all in shock,” Solingen Mayor Tim Kurzbach said. “We had wanted to celebrate our city’s anniversary together, and now we have to mourn the dead and the injured.”

Solingen, a city with a population of nearly 160,000, is located in Germany’s western North Rhine-Westphalia state, not far from the larger cities of Dusseldorf and Cologne.
Comment


Featured Stories
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
Watch it Being Burned: Yemeni Forces Release Footage of Anti-‘Israel’ Op
Watch it Being Burned: Yemeni Forces Release Footage of Anti-‘Israel’ Op
24 August 2024
Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes
Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes
24 August 2024
Syria: New “Israeli” Aggression Injured Several Civilians
Syria: New “Israeli” Aggression Injured Several Civilians
24 August 2024
US Prepares to Lift All Restrictions on Use of Its Weapons
US Prepares to Lift All Restrictions on Use of Its Weapons
23 August 2024
French Insurance Giant Axa Divests from “Israeli” Banks
French Insurance Giant Axa Divests from “Israeli” Banks
23 August 2024
Ex-Officer: “Israel” Faces Potential Collapse Within a Year if War with Hamas, Hezbollah Persists
Ex-Officer: “Israel” Faces Potential Collapse Within a Year if War with Hamas, Hezbollah Persists
23 August 2024
Report: Saudi Oil Revenue Hits 3-Year Low, Delaying Mega-Projects
Report: Saudi Oil Revenue Hits 3-Year Low, Delaying Mega-Projects
23 August 2024
Hezbollah Targets Seven Israeli Military Sites
Hezbollah Targets Seven Israeli Military Sites
23 August 2024
Yemen Targets “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden
Yemen Targets “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden
23 August 2024
Venezuela: Maduro is The Election Winner
Venezuela: Maduro is The Election Winner
23 August 2024
Israel’s Evacuation Orders Have Displaced 90% of Gaza Residents: UN
Israel’s Evacuation Orders Have Displaced 90% of Gaza Residents: UN
23 August 2024
Houthi: Resistance Retaliation to Hanyieh
Houthi: Resistance Retaliation to Hanyieh's Assassination Is Definite
22 August 2024