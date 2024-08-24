0
Saturday 24 August 2024 - 10:39

Araghchi: New Iranian Gov’t Tasked with Neutralizing Illegal Sanctions

Story Code : 1155900
In a television interview on Friday, just two days after receiving a vote of confidence from parliament, Araghchi, a former nuclear negotiator, outlined the government's proactive approach to foreign policy.

"Our foreign policy will be active, not passive. We will ensure our presence on international platforms. If a new global order is emerging, we must not be bystanders. We need to play a role that serves our interests, the region and the Islamic world," he asserted.

Araghchi emphasized that Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has prioritized two key missions for the government: "The first mission is to neutralize the sanctions, a goal that the entire government must pursue. Our primary objective is to counteract the sanctions and their effects on the people."

The new foreign minister also outlined the government's diplomatic priorities, stating, "Our first priority is our neighbors. Our second priority is to expand diplomatic efforts to Africa and East Asia. The third priority is to strengthen ties with countries that supported Iran during challenging times."

In a phone call with the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, on Thursday, Araghchi discussed ongoing negotiations aimed at lifting sanctions against Iran.

He also expressed Iran's willingness to manage tensions with the United States and restore relations with European countries, contingent on their cessation of hostile actions towards the Islamic Republic.

Araghchi elaborated that as a crucial step towards lifting sanctions on Iran's economy and normalizing international trade, the Foreign Ministry will work to manage tensions with Washington and rebuild ties with European states.

However, this effort is conditional on these countries abandoning their "hostile approach" while aiming to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and lift the bans.
