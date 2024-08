Islam Times - Seven Syrian civilians were injured in an “Israeli” aggression that targeted a number of sites in the central region.

“Nearly at 7.35 p.m. on Friday, the ‘Israeli’ enemy launched an aerial aggression from the direction of north Lebanon, targeting a number of posts in the central region, meanwhile, the army air defense confronted the aggression and downed several missiles,” a military source said.The source added that the aggression left 7 civilians injured and caused material damages.