Saturday 24 August 2024 - 10:43

Borrell: EU is “Part of the Conflict” in Ukraine

Story Code : 1155903
Borrell: EU is “Part of the Conflict” in Ukraine
“What is happening in Ukraine will determine the geopolitical future of Europe,” stated the bloc’s chief diplomat, during a seminar in Spain, shedding lights on EU enlargement and getting involved in the Russia-Ukraine, conflict.

“We must think about Ukraine when we become participants in the game. We are part of this game. We are not a party to the war, but we are part of the conflict, and how this conflict is resolved will affect peace and our security,” he added.

Russia has repeatedly accused the US and its allies of open involvement in the conflict, but the collective West has always insisted that providing Ukraine with over $100 billion in money, weapons, ammunition, and equipment – while seizing Russian assets and imposing sweeping economic sanctions – did not actually make it a party to the hostilities.

Borrell has a history of articulating the claim that the EU has been using Ukraine as a proxy against Russia.

He told the World Economic Forum meeting in Saudi Arabia in April that “Europeans will not go to die for the Donbass,” but are committed to funding Ukrainians indefinitely.

Earlier this year, he told CNN that US and EU involvement is “not a matter of supporting Ukraine because we love Ukrainian people,” but in the interest of the US “as a global player, someone who has to be perceived as a reliable partner, a security provider to the allies.”
