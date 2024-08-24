0
Saturday 24 August 2024 - 10:50

US Secret Service Agents Put on Leave in Trump Shooting Probe

Story Code : 1155908
Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, was injured in the right ear by a bullet fired from a roof by Thomas Crooks, 20, at a rally in Butler on 13 July.

His burst of gunfire killed one crowd member and injured two others before he was shot dead by a Secret Service sniper.

On Friday, CBS News reported that the USSS “has placed multiple agents on leave, including the head of the Pittsburgh field office,”

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi declined to confirm or deny the claim, saying only that the “mission assurance review is progressing.”

Kimberly Cheatle, who headed the Secret Service at the time, resigned shortly after reporting “that the building was not part of the security perimeter”.

The FBI, has not published any findings about Crooks or his motivation, and the bureau was accused of effectively covering up the shooting and destroying evidence.

According to the Congress, the FBI “released the crime scene” and cleaned up any “biological evidence” from the roof, and allowed Crooks’ family to cremate him on July 23, thereby making it impossible to verify any autopsy results.
