Islam Times - Former “Israeli” War Minister Avigdor Lieberman has declared that apartheid “Israeli” entity has effectively lost its battle in the north against Lebanon’s Hezbollah forces.

"The barrage of hundreds of rockets and drones targeting northern ‘Israel’ over the past week highlights the ruling cabinet’s failure to address the threats posed by Hezbollah," Lieberman wrote on the social media platform X on Friday.He criticized the “Israeli” military’s response, particularly the air force's efforts, stating that they have not mitigated the situation, leaving northern residents under constant directives to remain near bomb shelters.Lieberman also pointed out the disruption to daily life, with tens of thousands of “Israeli” settlers displaced from the north, uncertain if the school year will begin, and numerous factories and workshops forced to relocate."The challenges in the north are beyond the current ‘Israeli’ administration’s capacity," Lieberman asserted, concluding that the government “has no right to remain in power”.A recent opinion poll conducted by Channel 12 in the “Israeli” entity revealed that 75% of settlers believe the government's handling of the northern conflict has been "poor." The same poll found that 55% of respondents support early elections, seeking new leadership, while 36% prefer the current administration to finish its term.Last month, a survey by the Jewish People’s Policy Institute [JPPI] indicated a significant decline in public trust in “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his cabinet and the “Israeli” military leadership, with 55% of respondents expressing low confidence in the military's leadership.The ongoing exchange of deadly fire between Hezbollah and “Israel”, which began last October shortly after the entity launched its intense assault on the Gaza Strip following a surprise retaliatory Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, continues to escalate.Hezbollah has vowed to persist with its retaliatory strikes as long as the apartheid “Israeli” entity continues its offensive on Gaza.While Hezbollah officials have consistently stated that they do not seek war with “Israel”, they have emphasized their readiness for conflict if necessary. Hezbollah's strong resistance forced “Israel’s” retreat in the two wars waged against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006.