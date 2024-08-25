’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory

Islam Times - “Israeli” Calcalist website cautioned that “Hezbollah's precise missiles are capable of targeting every corner” of the entity.

It further unveiled that “Hezbollah's precise missiles have precise orienting systems, large warheads, and enormous destructive powers,” noting that “Hezbollah's Fateh 110 tactical ballistic missile can fly from Beirut port to ‘Eilat’ port.”The website published an article by Nitzan Sadan warning that “Hezbollah is a dangerous and deceiving enemy that has cast a shadow over ‘Israel’ since the beginning of the war in October 2023.”“It carries a huge stockpile of missiles that it can fire at the unprotected northern settlements, and which can also reach deep into ‘Israel’.”Sadan reported in his article what resembles a detailed study of Hezbollah’s precise missiles, how they work, their capabilities and limitations