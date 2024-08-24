Iranian Admin Renews Allegiance to Imam Khomeini’s Aspirations

Islam Times - The Iranian president and his cabinet members visited the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini on Saturday to reaffirm allegiance to the ideals of the late founder of the Islamic Republic at the outset of the Administration Week.

As the events marking the Administration Week in Iran began on Saturday, Pezeshkian and his ministers visited the shrine of Imam Khomeini in southern Tehran to reaffirm their commitment to the path of the late leader.Speaking at the commemorative ceremony in the shrine, Pezeshkian thanked the Iranian Parliament for the votes of confidence to his ministerial picks, describing it as the first step towards national consensus.The sole way to resolve the internal problems and rise to the challenges is stronger domestic unity and solidarity, the president said.Pezeshkian pledged that his administration will be frank with the Iranian people and act on the basis of justice and the truth.He further pointed to the Israeli regime’s heinous crimes in Gaza, noting that if the Muslim people had been closely united, the Zionist regime, the US and Europe would not have dared to take hostile measures or commit crimes in the region.“The enemy is attempting to foment division in the society. They (enemies) desperately want us not to be unified, so that we need to do something to not be deceived by the enemy and maintain our unity and solidarity,” Pezeshkian stated.Pezeshkian was elected as the ninth president of Iran after his predecessor Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash on May 19.