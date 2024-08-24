Tokyo Demonstrators Voice Solidarity with Gaza, Denounce Israeli Crimes

Islam Times - A rally was held in Tokyo's Shinjuku district where hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists voiced solidarity with Gaza and condemned Israeli military actions that have killed nearly 40,300 people.

The demonstration in Japan's capital on Friday brought people from various backgrounds together to call for Palestinian freedom.Thoton Akimoto, a journalist with an international broadcaster, shared information about the event on X, emphasizing the crowd's diversity and noting that supporters transcended "differences in skin color, nationality, religion, and language."Michelle, identified as a Jewish American woman, spoke at the rally and questioned the global response to the conflict, asking: "What if they were your children?" She criticized what she asserts as inaction in the face of children’s deaths.“I don't know what you have to do to bring your kids back in a plastic bag,” she added, Anadolu reported.The Tokyo demonstration was one of several worldwide protests held in recent weeks in response to Israel's ongoing attacks in Gaza.Israel's ongoing onslaught has resulted in nearly 40,300 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,000 injuries, according to Palestinian health authorities.Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.