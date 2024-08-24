0
Saturday 24 August 2024 - 22:14

Tokyo Demonstrators Voice Solidarity with Gaza, Denounce Israeli Crimes

Story Code : 1156013
Tokyo Demonstrators Voice Solidarity with Gaza, Denounce Israeli Crimes
The demonstration in Japan's capital on Friday brought people from various backgrounds together to call for Palestinian freedom.

Thoton Akimoto, a journalist with an international broadcaster, shared information about the event on X, emphasizing the crowd's diversity and noting that supporters transcended "differences in skin color, nationality, religion, and language."

Michelle, identified as a Jewish American woman, spoke at the rally and questioned the global response to the conflict, asking: "What if they were your children?" She criticized what she asserts as inaction in the face of children’s deaths.

“I don't know what you have to do to bring your kids back in a plastic bag,” she added, Anadolu reported.

The Tokyo demonstration was one of several worldwide protests held in recent weeks in response to Israel's ongoing attacks in Gaza.

Israel's ongoing onslaught has resulted in nearly 40,300 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,000 injuries, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh
IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh's Martyrdom
25 August 2024
ICC Prosecutor Urges Ruling on Warrants for Israeli Leaders
ICC Prosecutor Urges Ruling on Warrants for Israeli Leaders
24 August 2024
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory
24 August 2024
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
24 August 2024
Watch it Being Burned: Yemeni Forces Release Footage of Anti-‘Israel’ Op
Watch it Being Burned: Yemeni Forces Release Footage of Anti-‘Israel’ Op
24 August 2024
Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes
Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes
24 August 2024
Syria: New “Israeli” Aggression Injured Several Civilians
Syria: New “Israeli” Aggression Injured Several Civilians
24 August 2024
US Prepares to Lift All Restrictions on Use of Its Weapons
US Prepares to Lift All Restrictions on Use of Its Weapons
23 August 2024
French Insurance Giant Axa Divests from “Israeli” Banks
French Insurance Giant Axa Divests from “Israeli” Banks
23 August 2024
Ex-Officer: “Israel” Faces Potential Collapse Within a Year if War with Hamas, Hezbollah Persists
Ex-Officer: “Israel” Faces Potential Collapse Within a Year if War with Hamas, Hezbollah Persists
23 August 2024
Report: Saudi Oil Revenue Hits 3-Year Low, Delaying Mega-Projects
Report: Saudi Oil Revenue Hits 3-Year Low, Delaying Mega-Projects
23 August 2024
Hezbollah Targets Seven Israeli Military Sites
Hezbollah Targets Seven Israeli Military Sites
23 August 2024