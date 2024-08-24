0
Saturday 24 August 2024 - 22:15

Iran’s Diplomatic, Military Bodies in Accord over Response to Israel: Araqchi

Story Code : 1156014
Iran’s Diplomatic, Military Bodies in Accord over Response to Israel: Araqchi
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Araqchi said one of the perfect cases of correlation between “the field and diplomacy” materialized in the ‘True Promise Operation’ that the Iranian armed forces carried out against the Israeli regime military targets on April 14 in retaliation for the Zionist regime’s April 1 airstrike that killed seven Iranian military commanders and advisers in Syria.

The foreign minister said the operation was a great success because while Iran responded to the Zionist regime’s crime, it also averted the spread of war in the region that Israel sought.  

Araqchi noted that the same situation will happen again in response to the Israeli assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, stressing the full coordination between the Foreign Ministry and the Iranian armed forces.

“Diplomacy and the field are complementary. God willing, we will move in such a way that the country’s national interests, full security, and national dignity will be completely fulfilled,” he added.

Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the new Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony, was martyred in an Israeli operation in the early hours of July 31.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Israeli regime of a "harsh response" for Haniyeh's assassination, calling it the Islamic Republic's duty to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader's blood.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh
IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh's Martyrdom
25 August 2024
ICC Prosecutor Urges Ruling on Warrants for Israeli Leaders
ICC Prosecutor Urges Ruling on Warrants for Israeli Leaders
24 August 2024
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory
24 August 2024
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
24 August 2024
Watch it Being Burned: Yemeni Forces Release Footage of Anti-‘Israel’ Op
Watch it Being Burned: Yemeni Forces Release Footage of Anti-‘Israel’ Op
24 August 2024
Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes
Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes
24 August 2024
Syria: New “Israeli” Aggression Injured Several Civilians
Syria: New “Israeli” Aggression Injured Several Civilians
24 August 2024
US Prepares to Lift All Restrictions on Use of Its Weapons
US Prepares to Lift All Restrictions on Use of Its Weapons
23 August 2024
French Insurance Giant Axa Divests from “Israeli” Banks
French Insurance Giant Axa Divests from “Israeli” Banks
23 August 2024
Ex-Officer: “Israel” Faces Potential Collapse Within a Year if War with Hamas, Hezbollah Persists
Ex-Officer: “Israel” Faces Potential Collapse Within a Year if War with Hamas, Hezbollah Persists
23 August 2024
Report: Saudi Oil Revenue Hits 3-Year Low, Delaying Mega-Projects
Report: Saudi Oil Revenue Hits 3-Year Low, Delaying Mega-Projects
23 August 2024
Hezbollah Targets Seven Israeli Military Sites
Hezbollah Targets Seven Israeli Military Sites
23 August 2024