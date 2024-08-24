Iran’s Diplomatic, Military Bodies in Accord over Response to Israel: Araqchi

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi highlighted the coordination between the country’s diplomatic and military sectors in the retaliatory action against the Israeli regime for the recent assassination of the political bureau chief of Hamas in Tehran.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Araqchi said one of the perfect cases of correlation between “the field and diplomacy” materialized in the ‘True Promise Operation’ that the Iranian armed forces carried out against the Israeli regime military targets on April 14 in retaliation for the Zionist regime’s April 1 airstrike that killed seven Iranian military commanders and advisers in Syria.The foreign minister said the operation was a great success because while Iran responded to the Zionist regime’s crime, it also averted the spread of war in the region that Israel sought.Araqchi noted that the same situation will happen again in response to the Israeli assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, stressing the full coordination between the Foreign Ministry and the Iranian armed forces.“Diplomacy and the field are complementary. God willing, we will move in such a way that the country’s national interests, full security, and national dignity will be completely fulfilled,” he added.Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the new Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony, was martyred in an Israeli operation in the early hours of July 31.Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Israeli regime of a "harsh response" for Haniyeh's assassination, calling it the Islamic Republic's duty to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader's blood.