Saturday 24 August 2024 - 22:19

Roadside Bomb Kills 2 Children, Wounds 15 People in Restive Southwest Pakistan

Police officials said the wounded included policemen and passersby, AP reported.

Local police official Mujirbur Rehman said some of those wounded were hospitalized in critical condition, adding that the bodies of the dead were also transported to a nearby hospital.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack that happened in Pishin, a district in Baluchistan province. However, suspicion is likely to fall on separatist groups who have stepped up attacks on security forces and civilians in recent months.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi denounced the bombing in a statement and mourned the slain children, saying those behind the attack “do not deserve to be called humans.”

For years, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. Although the government says it has quelled the insurgency, violence in the province has persisted.
