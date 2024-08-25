0
Saturday 24 August 2024 - 23:12

ICC Prosecutor Urges Ruling on Warrants for Israeli Leaders

In court filings made public Friday, prosecutor Karim Khan urged judges weighing the arrest warrants sought against Israeli officials to not delay.

"Any unjustified delay in these proceedings detrimentally affects the rights of victims," he said, according to Reuters.

Khan stressed that the court had jurisdiction over Zionists who commit atrocity crimes in the Palestinian territories and asked the judges to dismiss legal challenges filed by several dozen governments and other parties.

"It is settled law that the court has jurisdiction in this situation," the filing said, dismissing legal arguments based on provisions in the Oslo accords and assertions by Israel that it is carrying out its own investigations into war crimes.

ICC prosecutors say there are reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu and Gallant bear criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have since been killed in an Israeli assault on Gaza that has caused a deadly and widespread humanitarian crisis.

There is no deadline for judges to decide on warrants.
