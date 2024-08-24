0
Saturday 24 August 2024 - 23:15

Mexico President Warns About US Envoy Meddling Statements

Story Code : 1156021
Mexico President Warns About US Envoy Meddling Statements
Mexico doesn’t accept foreign interference in its affairs, Lopez Obrador said, after Ambassador Ken Salazar warned that government’s proposal for judges to be elected is a threat to its democracy.

“Lately, there have been acts of disrespect, such as this unfortunate and imprudent statement made by Ambassador Ken Salazar yesterday, and a diplomatic note of condemnation has already been issued,” Lopez Obrador said Friday during his daily press conference.

On Thursday, Salazar said drug cartels will find it easier to infiltrate Mexico’s judiciary if a plan to have all judges elected by popular vote is approved, the core objective of Lopez Obrador’s judicial reform proposal being discussed in Congress.

Salazar also said the reform might undermine confidence in Mexico’s legal system and threaten trade relations.

AMLO, as the Mexican president is known, rejected these arguments and said that the reform would prevent organized crime from dominating the judiciary.

“If judges are elected, which is what we are proposing, we can cleanse the judiciary of corruption, and these judges will know that they represent the people, the nation and that their function is to impart justice,” Lopez Obrador said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh
IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh's Martyrdom
25 August 2024
ICC Prosecutor Urges Ruling on Warrants for Israeli Leaders
ICC Prosecutor Urges Ruling on Warrants for Israeli Leaders
24 August 2024
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory
24 August 2024
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
24 August 2024
Watch it Being Burned: Yemeni Forces Release Footage of Anti-‘Israel’ Op
Watch it Being Burned: Yemeni Forces Release Footage of Anti-‘Israel’ Op
24 August 2024
Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes
Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes
24 August 2024
Syria: New “Israeli” Aggression Injured Several Civilians
Syria: New “Israeli” Aggression Injured Several Civilians
24 August 2024
US Prepares to Lift All Restrictions on Use of Its Weapons
US Prepares to Lift All Restrictions on Use of Its Weapons
23 August 2024
French Insurance Giant Axa Divests from “Israeli” Banks
French Insurance Giant Axa Divests from “Israeli” Banks
23 August 2024
Ex-Officer: “Israel” Faces Potential Collapse Within a Year if War with Hamas, Hezbollah Persists
Ex-Officer: “Israel” Faces Potential Collapse Within a Year if War with Hamas, Hezbollah Persists
23 August 2024
Report: Saudi Oil Revenue Hits 3-Year Low, Delaying Mega-Projects
Report: Saudi Oil Revenue Hits 3-Year Low, Delaying Mega-Projects
23 August 2024
Hezbollah Targets Seven Israeli Military Sites
Hezbollah Targets Seven Israeli Military Sites
23 August 2024