0
Saturday 24 August 2024 - 23:22

National Disaster Is Looming in Ukraine: Economist

Story Code : 1156023
National Disaster Is Looming in Ukraine: Economist
The economist in a message in an article on his Facebook page warned that within the next 75 years, the population of Ukraine will decrease to 10 million people due to migration and a decrease in female fertility, which is a national disaster.

In 2023, 187,000 children were born in Ukraine while 230,000 children were born in that country a year earlier, and this means that in a one-year period, the birth rate in this European country has decreased by more than 30%, he reminded.

The depth of the tragedy is probably much greater, he said, adding that these 187,000 children who were born last year include all the children for whom the Ukrainian civil registry authorities have issued birth certificates for them all and also include the Ukrainian children who were born outside this country, primarily in the EU countries.

He also pointed to the negative effects of the war in Ukraine on the negative growth of the population of Ukraine and wrote, "The war is a national tragedy and the population crisis is a national disaster, and I do not understand people who still do not grasp out this simple truth."

In early August, Ukraine's national analytical source “Opendatabot”, which collects official data, reported that the death rate in Ukraine is more than three times the birth rate in the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh
IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh's Martyrdom
25 August 2024
ICC Prosecutor Urges Ruling on Warrants for Israeli Leaders
ICC Prosecutor Urges Ruling on Warrants for Israeli Leaders
24 August 2024
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory
24 August 2024
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
24 August 2024
Watch it Being Burned: Yemeni Forces Release Footage of Anti-‘Israel’ Op
Watch it Being Burned: Yemeni Forces Release Footage of Anti-‘Israel’ Op
24 August 2024
Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes
Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes
24 August 2024
Syria: New “Israeli” Aggression Injured Several Civilians
Syria: New “Israeli” Aggression Injured Several Civilians
24 August 2024
US Prepares to Lift All Restrictions on Use of Its Weapons
US Prepares to Lift All Restrictions on Use of Its Weapons
23 August 2024
French Insurance Giant Axa Divests from “Israeli” Banks
French Insurance Giant Axa Divests from “Israeli” Banks
23 August 2024
Ex-Officer: “Israel” Faces Potential Collapse Within a Year if War with Hamas, Hezbollah Persists
Ex-Officer: “Israel” Faces Potential Collapse Within a Year if War with Hamas, Hezbollah Persists
23 August 2024
Report: Saudi Oil Revenue Hits 3-Year Low, Delaying Mega-Projects
Report: Saudi Oil Revenue Hits 3-Year Low, Delaying Mega-Projects
23 August 2024
Hezbollah Targets Seven Israeli Military Sites
Hezbollah Targets Seven Israeli Military Sites
23 August 2024