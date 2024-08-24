Russia, Ukraine Swap 115 Prisoners Each with UAE Mediation

Islam Times - Russia and Ukraine exchanged 115 prisoners of war from each side on Saturday after the United Arab Emirates acted as an intermediary.

It is the first such exchange since Ukraine launched a surprise attack into Russia's Kursk region on Aug. 6, the biggest attack inside Russian territory by a foreign power since World War II.According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian servicemen swapped were captured in the Kursk region, Reuters reported.All released Russian soldiers are now in Belarus and will receive medical treatment and rehabilitation upon their return to Russia.The ministry expressed gratitude for the UAE's role in facilitating the prisoner swap, the report added.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted a picture with Ukrainian POWs wrapped in the country's blue and yellow flags and hugging each other. He said that the returned were servicemen from the border guards, the national guard, navy and the armed forces.UAE officials say their ability to talk to a range of international actors means that they can effectively mediate between parties and promote cooperation and security.