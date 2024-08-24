American Media Outlet Reports on Arbaeen in Karbala

Islam Times - Millions oMuslims packed the streets of Karbala on Saturday on their annual pilgrim to mark the death of Imam Hussein (AS), who became a symbol of resistance during the tumultuous first century of Islam’s history.

American news outlet The Associated Press has offered a report on Arbaneen procession anniversary which falls on Sunday.According to AP, Tahseen Al-Khafaji, head of the Iraqi security media cell, said that more than 3 million pilgrims had entered the country as of Friday, amid tight security measures.This year Arbaeen — Arabic for the number 40 and traditionally observes the end of a mourning period — was shrouded with sadness over the war in Gaza, now in its 11th month.Pilgrims usually flock from all around the world to honor Arbaeen on the 20th day of Safar, the second month of the Islamic lunar calendar every year, which culminates at the spot where Hussein and his brother Imam Abbas were killed during the Battle of Karbala.“May God never take away this solidarity among us,” said Amad Zarepoor, who arrived from Iran.On Saturday, the rhythmic sound of pilgrims pounding their chests and heads as they circled the Imam Hussein Shrine filled the air.One of the busiest points is the Iraq-Iran border crossing of Mandali in Iraq’s northern province of Diyala.Sinan al Shemmeri, a spokesperson for the Popular Mobilization Forces said the crossing “is not only for Iranian brothers but for various other nationalities, such as Azerbaijan and Pakistan.”Volunteers could be seen lining the nearly 113-kilometer (70-mile) road from Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, to Karbala, offering food to weary pilgrims.“Everything we offer is to commemorate and serve our Master (Hussein),” said Hussein Ali, a volunteer in Baghdad.Iranian pilgrim Ali Bagheri expressed his happiness with Iraqi hospitality. “I’m again a guest of Iraqis,” he said, “I’m very happy I can walk down this path with Iraqis and we can make a pilgrimage,” the AP's report concluded.