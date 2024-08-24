0
Saturday 24 August 2024 - 23:40

Stop Violence against Rohingya Muslims: UN

Story Code : 1156029
The spokesperson urged all parties to the conflict to end violence and ensure the protection of civilians in accordance with human rights laws.

Dujarric warned about the security conditions and the deteriorating humanitarian situation of the Rohingya people and emphasized that this year is the seventh year that the Rohingya people have been forced to migrate.

He went on to say that one million of these displaced people have settled in shelters in Bangladesh, and more than 130,000 people have been displaced in the region without a clear prospect of return to their homeland.

Rohingya are Muslim people who live in Rakhine state in western Myanmar. The United Nations, international media and human rights organizations describe the Rohingya people as one of the most oppressed minorities in the world. These people make up 4% of the total population of Myanmar.

Myanmar's government has been seeking genocide and destruction of these people by brutally killing this religious minority since 2017. Recently, this government killed more than 70 Rohingya refugees with a drone attack.
