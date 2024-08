Islam Times - After the disappearance of 2 Zionists, the Zionist regime's troops stormed the city of Qalqilyeh in the West Bank faced with stiff resistance from the Palestinian combatants.

Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Qalqilya in occupied West Bank after two Israelis were abducted by Palestinians on Saturday.The Israeli army faced with stiff resistance from the Palestinian combatants in Qalqilya, Palestinian Shahab news agency said.Also, the Israeli radio has reported that the soldiers of the Zionist regime retreated from the West Bank city after they were unable to find the 2 Zionists.