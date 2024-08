Islam Times - Lebanon's Hezbollah Resistance Movement on Saturday announced that it targeted a gathering of Israeli army soldiers at "Hadab Yaron" military site and inflicted casualties to the Zionist enemy.

In separate statements, the Lebanon's Hezbollah Resistance Movement announced that it targeted three military bases of the Zionist regime with drones and mortars and caused casualties to the enemy.In a statement, the Hezbollah announced that combatants of the Islamic Resistance Movement targeted the gathering of the Zionist army at the "Hermon" military site order to support the resistant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.