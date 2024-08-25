Islam Times - Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), has said that children in Gaza are “bearing the brunt” of Israel’s genocidal war which has been going on since October last year.

In a post on X on Saturday, Lazzarini wrote that recent research highlights “the risk of family separation has dramatically increased in the past months, exacerbated by multiple rounds of displacements, arrests, Israeli evacuation orders and fatalities.”“Children are found living alone in hospitals as one example,” he wrote, according to PressTV.“About 17,000 children in Gaza are estimated to be unaccompanied or separated from their parents, according to [UN children’s agency] UNICEF. Actual numbers may be higher,” he stated.“The war + forced displacement are standing in the way to reunify children with their families,” he said.On Thursday, an international children's rights organization, Save the Children UK, called for an arms embargo on Israel, citing the regime’s massacre of women and children in Gaza.“We’re absolutely heartbroken to see that six children – including a group of ten-year-old quadruplets, and their mother – are the latest victims of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza,” Save The Children UK said on X.“We simply cannot accept the violence that Palestinian children continue to face as normal.”The rights organization urged the British government to immediately stop selling arms to the Tel Aviv regime.It said there is a clear risk that weapons sold to Israel might be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law.The Israeli regime has killed more than 40,334, most of them women and children, and wounded 93,356 Palestinians since the regime launched its campaign of death and destruction in Gaza on October 7, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.