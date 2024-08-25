0
Sunday 25 August 2024 - 00:05

UNRWA Chief: Gaza's Children ‘Bearing the Brunt’ of Israel’s Genocidal War

Story Code : 1156033
UNRWA Chief: Gaza
In a post on X on Saturday, Lazzarini wrote that recent research highlights “the risk of family separation has dramatically increased in the past months, exacerbated by multiple rounds of displacements, arrests, Israeli evacuation orders and fatalities.”

“Children are found living alone in hospitals as one example,” he wrote, according to PressTV.

“About 17,000 children in Gaza are estimated to be unaccompanied or separated from their parents, according to [UN children’s agency] UNICEF. Actual numbers may be higher,” he stated.

“The war + forced displacement are standing in the way to reunify children with their families,” he said.

On Thursday, an international children's rights organization, Save the Children UK, called for an arms embargo on Israel, citing the regime’s massacre of women and children in Gaza.

“We’re absolutely heartbroken to see that six children – including a group of ten-year-old quadruplets, and their mother – are the latest victims of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza,” Save The Children UK said on X.

“We simply cannot accept the violence that Palestinian children continue to face as normal.”

The rights organization urged the British government to immediately stop selling arms to the Tel Aviv regime.

It said there is a clear risk that weapons sold to Israel might be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law.

The Israeli regime has killed more than 40,334, most of them women and children, and wounded 93,356 Palestinians since the regime launched its campaign of death and destruction in Gaza on October 7, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh
IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh's Martyrdom
25 August 2024
ICC Prosecutor Urges Ruling on Warrants for Israeli Leaders
ICC Prosecutor Urges Ruling on Warrants for Israeli Leaders
24 August 2024
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory
24 August 2024
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
24 August 2024
Watch it Being Burned: Yemeni Forces Release Footage of Anti-‘Israel’ Op
Watch it Being Burned: Yemeni Forces Release Footage of Anti-‘Israel’ Op
24 August 2024
Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes
Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes
24 August 2024
Syria: New “Israeli” Aggression Injured Several Civilians
Syria: New “Israeli” Aggression Injured Several Civilians
24 August 2024
US Prepares to Lift All Restrictions on Use of Its Weapons
US Prepares to Lift All Restrictions on Use of Its Weapons
23 August 2024
French Insurance Giant Axa Divests from “Israeli” Banks
French Insurance Giant Axa Divests from “Israeli” Banks
23 August 2024
Ex-Officer: “Israel” Faces Potential Collapse Within a Year if War with Hamas, Hezbollah Persists
Ex-Officer: “Israel” Faces Potential Collapse Within a Year if War with Hamas, Hezbollah Persists
23 August 2024
Report: Saudi Oil Revenue Hits 3-Year Low, Delaying Mega-Projects
Report: Saudi Oil Revenue Hits 3-Year Low, Delaying Mega-Projects
23 August 2024
Hezbollah Targets Seven Israeli Military Sites
Hezbollah Targets Seven Israeli Military Sites
23 August 2024