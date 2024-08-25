Hamas Condemns Israeli Burning of Holy Quran Copies in Gaza

Islam Times - The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, strongly condemned the burning copies of the Holy Quran by the Zionist regime's soldiers during their raid on the Bani Saleh Mosque in northern Gaza.

Qatari news channel Al Jazeera said it obtained the footage from video taken by Israeli soldiers and drones that were found in Gaza.The footage showed Israeli soldiers breaking into the Bani Saleh Mosque in the northern Gaza Strip and then tearing up and burning copies of the Quran, the Muslim holy book, inside the mosque, Anadolu news agency reported.In more footage, the Israeli army is shown destroying the Grand Mosque in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, one of the oldest mosques in Gaza, built 96 years ago.Destroying or desecrating a Holy Quran is a grave offense under Islam and an insult to the faith of some 1.9 billion Muslims worldwide.In the course of the Israeli army's 10-month offensive on Gaza, hundreds of mosques, including the Great Omari Mosque, established on a site in Gaza City some 1,400 years old, have been partially or completely destroyed.Israel has continued its genocidal war on Gaza for more than 10 months since October 7 last year.