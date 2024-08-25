0
Sunday 25 August 2024 - 00:14

Hamas Condemns Israeli Burning of Holy Quran Copies in Gaza

Story Code : 1156035
Hamas Condemns Israeli Burning of Holy Quran Copies in Gaza
Qatari news channel Al Jazeera said it obtained the footage from video taken by Israeli soldiers and drones that were found in Gaza.

The footage showed Israeli soldiers breaking into the Bani Saleh Mosque in the northern Gaza Strip and then tearing up and burning copies of the Quran, the Muslim holy book, inside the mosque, Anadolu news agency reported. 

In more footage, the Israeli army is shown destroying the Grand Mosque in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, one of the oldest mosques in Gaza, built 96 years ago.

Destroying or desecrating a Holy Quran is a grave offense under Islam and an insult to the faith of some 1.9 billion Muslims worldwide.

In the course of the Israeli army's 10-month offensive on Gaza, hundreds of mosques, including the Great Omari Mosque, established on a site in Gaza City some 1,400 years old, have been partially or completely destroyed.

Israel has continued its genocidal war on Gaza for more than 10 months since October 7 last year. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh
IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh's Martyrdom
25 August 2024
ICC Prosecutor Urges Ruling on Warrants for Israeli Leaders
ICC Prosecutor Urges Ruling on Warrants for Israeli Leaders
24 August 2024
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory
24 August 2024
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
24 August 2024
Watch it Being Burned: Yemeni Forces Release Footage of Anti-‘Israel’ Op
Watch it Being Burned: Yemeni Forces Release Footage of Anti-‘Israel’ Op
24 August 2024
Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes
Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes
24 August 2024
Syria: New “Israeli” Aggression Injured Several Civilians
Syria: New “Israeli” Aggression Injured Several Civilians
24 August 2024
US Prepares to Lift All Restrictions on Use of Its Weapons
US Prepares to Lift All Restrictions on Use of Its Weapons
23 August 2024
French Insurance Giant Axa Divests from “Israeli” Banks
French Insurance Giant Axa Divests from “Israeli” Banks
23 August 2024
Ex-Officer: “Israel” Faces Potential Collapse Within a Year if War with Hamas, Hezbollah Persists
Ex-Officer: “Israel” Faces Potential Collapse Within a Year if War with Hamas, Hezbollah Persists
23 August 2024
Report: Saudi Oil Revenue Hits 3-Year Low, Delaying Mega-Projects
Report: Saudi Oil Revenue Hits 3-Year Low, Delaying Mega-Projects
23 August 2024
Hezbollah Targets Seven Israeli Military Sites
Hezbollah Targets Seven Israeli Military Sites
23 August 2024