0
Sunday 25 August 2024 - 00:16

IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh's Martyrdom

Story Code : 1156037
IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh
On an inspection visit to the Khosravi border crossing through which large numbers of Arbaeen pilgrims travel to Iraq on Arbaeen precossion, Major General Hossein Salaimi answered a question from journalists there about Iran's retaliation and revenge for violation of its sovereignty by the Zionist Israeli regime in martyring Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran , saying that "you will hear good news about revenge."

On Wednesday 31 of July, the IRGC announced in a statement that Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred when their residence was hit in Tehran.

The Palestinian resistance leader was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. 

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said that Tehran will defiintely avenge "its dear gues" blood at proportionate time.

Also since July 31st, Iranian high-ranking officials have insisted on Tehran's legitimate right to respond to the Haniyeh's assassination. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh
IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh's Martyrdom
25 August 2024
ICC Prosecutor Urges Ruling on Warrants for Israeli Leaders
ICC Prosecutor Urges Ruling on Warrants for Israeli Leaders
24 August 2024
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory
24 August 2024
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
24 August 2024
Watch it Being Burned: Yemeni Forces Release Footage of Anti-‘Israel’ Op
Watch it Being Burned: Yemeni Forces Release Footage of Anti-‘Israel’ Op
24 August 2024
Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes
Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes
24 August 2024
Syria: New “Israeli” Aggression Injured Several Civilians
Syria: New “Israeli” Aggression Injured Several Civilians
24 August 2024
US Prepares to Lift All Restrictions on Use of Its Weapons
US Prepares to Lift All Restrictions on Use of Its Weapons
23 August 2024
French Insurance Giant Axa Divests from “Israeli” Banks
French Insurance Giant Axa Divests from “Israeli” Banks
23 August 2024
Ex-Officer: “Israel” Faces Potential Collapse Within a Year if War with Hamas, Hezbollah Persists
Ex-Officer: “Israel” Faces Potential Collapse Within a Year if War with Hamas, Hezbollah Persists
23 August 2024
Report: Saudi Oil Revenue Hits 3-Year Low, Delaying Mega-Projects
Report: Saudi Oil Revenue Hits 3-Year Low, Delaying Mega-Projects
23 August 2024
Hezbollah Targets Seven Israeli Military Sites
Hezbollah Targets Seven Israeli Military Sites
23 August 2024