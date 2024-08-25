0
Sunday 25 August 2024 - 11:14

Hezbollah: The 1st Stage of Response Successfully Accomplished

Story Code : 1156085
Second, the number of Katyusha rockets launched so far has exceeded 320 rockets towards the enemy sites.

Third, the sites that were targeted and hit with the help of God Almighty are:

 

“1- Meron Base

 

2- Naveh Ziv Barracks

 

3- Zaatoun Base

 

4- Za’oura Barracks

 

5- Al-Sahl Base

 

6- Kela Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan

 

7- Youav Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan

 

8- Nafah Base in the occupied Syrian Golan

 

9- Yarden Base in the occupied Syrian Golan

 

10- Ein Zeitim base

 

11- Ramot Naftali Barracks”

 

Fourth, the rest of the details about the military operation will be unveiled in later statements.
