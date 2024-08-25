Hezbollah: The 1st Stage of Response Successfully Accomplished

Islam Times - First, with the help of God Almighty, the first stage has been successfully accomplished. It is the phase of targeting “Israeli” Barracks and sites to facilitate the passage of offensive drones towards their desired target deep inside the entity. Thanks to God, the drones have infiltrated as planned.

Second, the number of Katyusha rockets launched so far has exceeded 320 rockets towards the enemy sites.Third, the sites that were targeted and hit with the help of God Almighty are:“1- Meron Base2- Naveh Ziv Barracks3- Zaatoun Base4- Za’oura Barracks5- Al-Sahl Base6- Kela Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan7- Youav Barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan8- Nafah Base in the occupied Syrian Golan9- Yarden Base in the occupied Syrian Golan10- Ein Zeitim base11- Ramot Naftali Barracks”Fourth, the rest of the details about the military operation will be unveiled in later statements.