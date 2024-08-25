Iraqi Resistance Launches Drone Strike on Key Israeli Targets in Haifa

Islam Times - The Iraqi Islamic Resistance has announced a drone strike on a vital target in Israeli occupied Haifa, carried out early Sunday morning in response to Israeli atrocities against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The Iraqi Islamic Resistance claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a critical target in occupied Haifa early Sunday, August 25, 2024.In a statement, the group emphasized that the strike was in support of the people of Gaza and in retaliation for the crimes committed by the Israeli regime against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.The statement further asserted that the Iraqi Resistance would continue its operations aimed at destroying enemy positions and strongholds.The Iraqi Resistance has previously conducted drone attacks on targets deep within occupied territories in support of the Palestinian people and in response to Israeli crimes.