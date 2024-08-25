Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Detained in Paris

Islam Times - Pavel Durov, the Russian-born founder of the messaging app Telegram, has been detained in Paris following his arrival on a private jet, according to French media reports.

The arrest, tied to allegations concerning Telegram's platform moderation, raises significant concerns over free speech and censorship.Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, was detained upon arrival at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday evening, French broadcaster LCI reported.Durov, who became a French citizen in 2021, was arrested around 8 PM local time after flying in from Azerbaijan. The 39-year-old was accompanied by a woman and his bodyguard, according to the report.The French authorities issued an arrest warrant as part of a preliminary investigation, citing concerns over Telegram’s insufficient moderation, encryption tools, and alleged lack of cooperation with law enforcement. Authorities believe these factors could implicate Durov in facilitating drug trafficking, pedophilia offenses, and fraud.French broadcaster TF1 reported that Durov is expected to appear before a judge on Sunday evening and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.As a French citizen, Durov may also face accusations of violating EU sanctions imposed on Moscow.A source close to the investigation commented, “He made a mistake tonight. We don’t know why. In any case, he’s locked up.”The arrest of Pavel Durov has sparked international reactions, with American journalist Tucker Carlson interpreting the detention as a warning to platforms that resist censorship.In a statement on social media, Carlson highlighted that while Durov fled to avoid government control, it was a Western country allied with the Biden administration that ultimately detained him.Carlson argued that Durov’s arrest serves as a warning to any platform owner who refuses to comply with government demands for censorship.Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), also criticized the arrest, suggesting it could foreshadow a grim future for free speech in Europe.Telegram, launched in 2013, now boasts over 950 million active monthly users. Durov, originally from St. Petersburg, Russia, has primarily resided in the UAE since the mid-2010s and acquired French and Emirati citizenship in 2021.