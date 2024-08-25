0
Sunday 25 August 2024 - 12:16

Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Detained in Paris

Story Code : 1156096
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Detained in Paris
The arrest, tied to allegations concerning Telegram's platform moderation, raises significant concerns over free speech and censorship.

Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, was detained upon arrival at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday evening, French broadcaster LCI reported.

Durov, who became a French citizen in 2021, was arrested around 8 PM local time after flying in from Azerbaijan. The 39-year-old was accompanied by a woman and his bodyguard, according to the report.

The French authorities issued an arrest warrant as part of a preliminary investigation, citing concerns over Telegram’s insufficient moderation, encryption tools, and alleged lack of cooperation with law enforcement. Authorities believe these factors could implicate Durov in facilitating drug trafficking, pedophilia offenses, and fraud.

French broadcaster TF1 reported that Durov is expected to appear before a judge on Sunday evening and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

As a French citizen, Durov may also face accusations of violating EU sanctions imposed on Moscow.

A source close to the investigation commented, “He made a mistake tonight. We don’t know why. In any case, he’s locked up.”

The arrest of Pavel Durov has sparked international reactions, with American journalist Tucker Carlson interpreting the detention as a warning to platforms that resist censorship.

In a statement on social media, Carlson highlighted that while Durov fled to avoid government control, it was a Western country allied with the Biden administration that ultimately detained him.

Carlson argued that Durov’s arrest serves as a warning to any platform owner who refuses to comply with government demands for censorship.

Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), also criticized the arrest, suggesting it could foreshadow a grim future for free speech in Europe.

Telegram, launched in 2013, now boasts over 950 million active monthly users. Durov, originally from St. Petersburg, Russia, has primarily resided in the UAE since the mid-2010s and acquired French and Emirati citizenship in 2021.
Comment


Featured Stories
Battle Between Oppressed and Oppressor Endless: Ayatollah Khamenei
Battle Between Oppressed and Oppressor Endless: Ayatollah Khamenei
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arbaeen Day Op.: “Israel” on High Alert, Gaza Will Never Be Abandoned
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arbaeen Day Op.: “Israel” on High Alert, Gaza Will Never Be Abandoned
25 August 2024
Arbaeen Powerful Voice of Resistance, Solidarity in World
Arbaeen Powerful Voice of Resistance, Solidarity in World
25 August 2024
Italy: The West Jeopardizes the Risk of WWIII by Supplying Arms to Ukraine
Italy: The West Jeopardizes the Risk of WWIII by Supplying Arms to Ukraine
25 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance Launches Drone Strike on Key Israeli Targets in Haifa
Iraqi Resistance Launches Drone Strike on Key Israeli Targets in Haifa
25 August 2024
Hezbollah: The 1st Stage of Response Successfully Accomplished
Hezbollah: The 1st Stage of Response Successfully Accomplished
25 August 2024
China to Continue Mediation Efforts in Ukraine Crisis, Diplomat Says
China to Continue Mediation Efforts in Ukraine Crisis, Diplomat Says
25 August 2024
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Detained in Paris
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Detained in Paris
25 August 2024
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
24 August 2024
IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh
IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh's Martyrdom
25 August 2024
ICC Prosecutor Urges Ruling on Warrants for Israeli Leaders
ICC Prosecutor Urges Ruling on Warrants for Israeli Leaders
24 August 2024
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory
24 August 2024
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
24 August 2024