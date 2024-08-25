0
Sunday 25 August 2024 - 12:19

Ayatollah Khamenei Attends Arbaeen Mourning Event

Story Code : 1156100
Ayatollah Khamenei Attends Arbaeen Mourning Event
On the occasion of the Arbaeen (40th) of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), Ayatollah Khamenei attended the event for the recitation of Ziyarat Arbaeen and a mourning ceremony for the third Shiite Imam.

It was held at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah of Tehran on Sunday morning.

University students from throughout Iran also participated in the event, Khamenei.ir reported.

Arbaeen is a national holiday in Iran. It marks the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), in 680 AD.

On Arbaeen, the Iraqi city of Karbala, which hosts the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS), has attracted millions of pilgrims, even non-Muslims, who create the world’s hugest human gathering in modern history.
Comment


Featured Stories
Battle Between Oppressed and Oppressor Endless: Ayatollah Khamenei
Battle Between Oppressed and Oppressor Endless: Ayatollah Khamenei
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arbaeen Day Op.: “Israel” on High Alert, Gaza Will Never Be Abandoned
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arbaeen Day Op.: “Israel” on High Alert, Gaza Will Never Be Abandoned
25 August 2024
Arbaeen Powerful Voice of Resistance, Solidarity in World
Arbaeen Powerful Voice of Resistance, Solidarity in World
25 August 2024
Italy: The West Jeopardizes the Risk of WWIII by Supplying Arms to Ukraine
Italy: The West Jeopardizes the Risk of WWIII by Supplying Arms to Ukraine
25 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance Launches Drone Strike on Key Israeli Targets in Haifa
Iraqi Resistance Launches Drone Strike on Key Israeli Targets in Haifa
25 August 2024
Hezbollah: The 1st Stage of Response Successfully Accomplished
Hezbollah: The 1st Stage of Response Successfully Accomplished
25 August 2024
China to Continue Mediation Efforts in Ukraine Crisis, Diplomat Says
China to Continue Mediation Efforts in Ukraine Crisis, Diplomat Says
25 August 2024
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Detained in Paris
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Detained in Paris
25 August 2024
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
24 August 2024
IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh
IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh's Martyrdom
25 August 2024
ICC Prosecutor Urges Ruling on Warrants for Israeli Leaders
ICC Prosecutor Urges Ruling on Warrants for Israeli Leaders
24 August 2024
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory
24 August 2024
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
24 August 2024