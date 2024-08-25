Ayatollah Khamenei Attends Arbaeen Mourning Event

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei took part in a mourning ceremony held in Tehran in commemoration of Arbaeen, which marks forty days after the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shiite Imam, Imam Hussein (AS).

On the occasion of the Arbaeen (40th) of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), Ayatollah Khamenei attended the event for the recitation of Ziyarat Arbaeen and a mourning ceremony for the third Shiite Imam.It was held at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah of Tehran on Sunday morning.University students from throughout Iran also participated in the event, Khamenei.ir reported.Arbaeen is a national holiday in Iran. It marks the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), in 680 AD.On Arbaeen, the Iraqi city of Karbala, which hosts the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS), has attracted millions of pilgrims, even non-Muslims, who create the world’s hugest human gathering in modern history.