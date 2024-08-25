Hezbollah Rejects Israel’s Preemptive Strike Claims as Baseless

Islam Times - Hezbollah dismissed Israel's statement of preemptive strikes as unfounded, stating that its military operations were carried out as planned and that Israeli claims of disrupting these attacks contradict the reality on the ground.

Hezbollah has refuted Israel's claims of preemptive action, labeling them as baseless. The Lebanese group stated that all of its offensive drones were launched at specific times from their designated sites, successfully crossing into Israeli occupied territories and reaching their intended targets via multiple routes.The resistance group declared that its military operation for the day had been completed. In a statement, Hezbollah added that Israel’s claims about preemptive actions, alleged targets hit, and the supposed disruption of Hezbollah's attacks are not supported by facts on the ground.On the other hand, the Israeli military claims that Hezbollah intended to target military intelligence and Mossad bases in central Israel overnight. This information was reported by Israeli Army Radio and the Israeli media outlet Haaretz.Hezbollah has indicated that it carried out its long-promised retaliation for the killing of its top commander in late July. Meanwhile, Israeli media suggests that Hezbollah may have indeed struck a strategic target.The Israeli army stated it conducted strikes, destroying rocket launchers across southern Lebanon. In the past hour, two additional strikes by the Israeli military have been reported: one targeting a car in the border village of Khiam, resulting in the death of a Hezbollah fighter, and another overnight attack that killed two Hezbollah fighters.While this round of exchanges seems to have concluded, Hezbollah warns that this is merely the beginning of its promised retaliation. However, there is no indication that a second phase is imminent.Further details are expected in a speech by Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah. Nasrallah is scheduled to speak on the latest developments in a televised address today at 15:00 GMT. Updates on any significant announcements from his speech will follow as they occur.