0
Sunday 25 August 2024 - 12:20

Hezbollah Rejects Israel’s Preemptive Strike Claims as Baseless

Story Code : 1156101
Hezbollah Rejects Israel’s Preemptive Strike Claims as Baseless
Hezbollah has refuted Israel's claims of preemptive action, labeling them as baseless. The Lebanese group stated that all of its offensive drones were launched at specific times from their designated sites, successfully crossing into Israeli occupied territories and reaching their intended targets via multiple routes.

The resistance group declared that its military operation for the day had been completed. In a statement, Hezbollah added that Israel’s claims about preemptive actions, alleged targets hit, and the supposed disruption of Hezbollah's attacks are not supported by facts on the ground.

On the other hand, the Israeli military claims that Hezbollah intended to target military intelligence and Mossad bases in central Israel overnight. This information was reported by Israeli Army Radio and the Israeli media outlet Haaretz.

Hezbollah has indicated that it carried out its long-promised retaliation for the killing of its top commander in late July. Meanwhile, Israeli media suggests that Hezbollah may have indeed struck a strategic target.

The Israeli army stated it conducted strikes, destroying rocket launchers across southern Lebanon. In the past hour, two additional strikes by the Israeli military have been reported: one targeting a car in the border village of Khiam, resulting in the death of a Hezbollah fighter, and another overnight attack that killed two Hezbollah fighters.

While this round of exchanges seems to have concluded, Hezbollah warns that this is merely the beginning of its promised retaliation. However, there is no indication that a second phase is imminent.

Further details are expected in a speech by Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah. Nasrallah is scheduled to speak on the latest developments in a televised address today at 15:00 GMT. Updates on any significant announcements from his speech will follow as they occur.
Comment


Featured Stories
Battle Between Oppressed and Oppressor Endless: Ayatollah Khamenei
Battle Between Oppressed and Oppressor Endless: Ayatollah Khamenei
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arbaeen Day Op.: “Israel” on High Alert, Gaza Will Never Be Abandoned
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arbaeen Day Op.: “Israel” on High Alert, Gaza Will Never Be Abandoned
25 August 2024
Arbaeen Powerful Voice of Resistance, Solidarity in World
Arbaeen Powerful Voice of Resistance, Solidarity in World
25 August 2024
Italy: The West Jeopardizes the Risk of WWIII by Supplying Arms to Ukraine
Italy: The West Jeopardizes the Risk of WWIII by Supplying Arms to Ukraine
25 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance Launches Drone Strike on Key Israeli Targets in Haifa
Iraqi Resistance Launches Drone Strike on Key Israeli Targets in Haifa
25 August 2024
Hezbollah: The 1st Stage of Response Successfully Accomplished
Hezbollah: The 1st Stage of Response Successfully Accomplished
25 August 2024
China to Continue Mediation Efforts in Ukraine Crisis, Diplomat Says
China to Continue Mediation Efforts in Ukraine Crisis, Diplomat Says
25 August 2024
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Detained in Paris
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Detained in Paris
25 August 2024
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
24 August 2024
IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh
IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh's Martyrdom
25 August 2024
ICC Prosecutor Urges Ruling on Warrants for Israeli Leaders
ICC Prosecutor Urges Ruling on Warrants for Israeli Leaders
24 August 2024
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory
24 August 2024
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
24 August 2024