0
Sunday 25 August 2024 - 12:21

China to Continue Mediation Efforts in Ukraine Crisis, Diplomat Says

Story Code : 1156102
China to Continue Mediation Efforts in Ukraine Crisis, Diplomat Says
"As for the Ukraine issue, China maintains an open and unbiased position. It will keep promoting peace talks and facilitating a political solution, and will also continue diplomatic mediation efforts," he pointed out, commenting on Washington’s plans to discuss the Ukraine issue during White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s visit to China on August 27-29, TASS reported.

The Chinese diplomat also called on the US "to stop using unilateral sanctions indiscriminately, exercising ‘long-arm jurisdiction,’ and slandering, putting pressure on and blackmailing China."

Earlier, Washington announced Sullivan’s first visit to China. Apart from Foreign Minister Wang Yi, he is also expected to meet with other senior officials, the White House said. According to Washington, the parties will particularly discuss Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.
Comment


Featured Stories
Battle Between Oppressed and Oppressor Endless: Ayatollah Khamenei
Battle Between Oppressed and Oppressor Endless: Ayatollah Khamenei
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arbaeen Day Op.: “Israel” on High Alert, Gaza Will Never Be Abandoned
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arbaeen Day Op.: “Israel” on High Alert, Gaza Will Never Be Abandoned
25 August 2024
Arbaeen Powerful Voice of Resistance, Solidarity in World
Arbaeen Powerful Voice of Resistance, Solidarity in World
25 August 2024
Italy: The West Jeopardizes the Risk of WWIII by Supplying Arms to Ukraine
Italy: The West Jeopardizes the Risk of WWIII by Supplying Arms to Ukraine
25 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance Launches Drone Strike on Key Israeli Targets in Haifa
Iraqi Resistance Launches Drone Strike on Key Israeli Targets in Haifa
25 August 2024
Hezbollah: The 1st Stage of Response Successfully Accomplished
Hezbollah: The 1st Stage of Response Successfully Accomplished
25 August 2024
China to Continue Mediation Efforts in Ukraine Crisis, Diplomat Says
China to Continue Mediation Efforts in Ukraine Crisis, Diplomat Says
25 August 2024
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Detained in Paris
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Detained in Paris
25 August 2024
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
24 August 2024
IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh
IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh's Martyrdom
25 August 2024
ICC Prosecutor Urges Ruling on Warrants for Israeli Leaders
ICC Prosecutor Urges Ruling on Warrants for Israeli Leaders
24 August 2024
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory
24 August 2024
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
24 August 2024