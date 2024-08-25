Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arbaeen Day Op.: “Israel” on High Alert, Gaza Will Never Be Abandoned

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech on Sunday, August 25, 2024, addressing the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

His Eminence began his speech by praising the immense turnout for the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein [AS] in Karbala, highlighting the significance of this million-strong commemoration.He then expressed deep admiration for the unwavering resilience of the Lebanese people, especially those in the South, Beqaa, and Dahyieh, who have endured countless challenges with steadfast determination.Reflecting on recent developments, the Resistance leader noted, "Weeks ago, the 'Israeli' army blatantly crossed all red lines by launching an attack on Dahyieh, which resulted in the assassination of Sayyed Mohsen and claimed the lives of several Lebanese civilians."His Eminence further declared, "We have named our operation today the Arbaeen Day Operation,” marking the occasion with a decisive response.Reflecting on the Resistance's strategic approach, the Hezbollah Chief noted, "The swift response to the assassination of leader Fouad Shokor was crucial. A hasty reaction could have led to failure."His words underscore the importance of patience and precision in the face of provocation, ensuring that the Resistance's actions are both effective and measured.Moreover, the Secretary General of Hezbollah discussed the careful consideration that went into determining whether the Axis of Resistance would respond simultaneously to the ongoing aggression.His Eminence stated, "We carefully considered whether the Axis of Resistance should respond in unison, and we chose to wait to allow for the possibility of successful negotiations in Gaza."He continued, "From the first day of Sayyed Mohsen's martyrdom, we were fully prepared to retaliate. However, as we've previously emphasized, the timing of our response is itself a part of the punishment."Addressing the broader geopolitical dynamics, the Resistance leader underscored the influence of external powers, noting, "The world is well aware that the Americans have the power to compel [‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu to cease the aggression on Gaza."He clarified that the Resistance had no strategic benefit in delaying their response, “particularly as the enemy [‘Israel’] remains in a heightened state of alert.”His Eminence further elaborated the prolonged nature of the negotiations, saying, "It has become evident that the negotiations are protracted, and Netanyahu has begun imposing new conditions on the resistance in Gaza."He revealed a key strategic target deep inside "Israel”, stating, "We have identified a primary target for our operation deep inside 'Israel,' which is the 'Glilot' Intelligence base."His Eminence, the Secretary General of Hezbollah, outlined the strategic decisions behind the recent operation, emphasizing its military focus and clear objectives.He asserted, "We determined that our target must be militarily significant and directly related to the assassination of our martyr leader, Sayyed Fouad Shokor."He elaborated on the significance of the chosen target, stating, "The 'Glilot' Base, located just 11 km from the Lebanese border and only 1.5 km from the ‘Tel Aviv’ border, sits at the very outskirts of ‘Tel Aviv’. This base is crucial for 'Israel’s' military intelligence, housing Unit 8200, the unit responsible for espionage and intelligence-gathering."Explaining the operational tactics, His Eminence revealed, "We made the decision to launch 300 Katyusha rockets, aiming to overwhelm the Iron Dome system for several minutes, thereby allowing our drones to penetrate their defenses."He further noted, "We also identified the ‘Ein Shima’ Base, situated 75 km from Lebanon and 40 km from ‘Tel Aviv’, as being within our operational target range."Regarding the timing and execution of the operation, Sayyed Nasrallah said, "The operation was meticulously timed to commence at 5:15 a.m. today. All missile platforms were operational without exception, and none were struck before the commencement of our attack. In total, we launched 340 missiles, surpassing our initial target of 300."He continued, "Every drone site successfully launched its drones, with none of the sites being targeted before or after the operation."His Eminence also addressed the “Israeli” enemy's response and narrative, stating, "‘Israel’ is attempting to conceal the losses inflicted by our retaliatory operation”.“The enemy's narrative is riddled with lies, reflecting their perceived strength as the most powerful army in the region. Their resort to deception is a clear sign of their weakening position,” the Resistance Leader added.He added, "For the first time in this conflict, we launched drones from the Beqaa region. Any injuries reported in 'Nahariya’, ‘Acre’ [Akka] and other areas were caused by ‘Israeli’ interceptor missiles."He went on to dismiss claims made by the enemy, "The notion that ‘Israel’ targeted and destroyed our ballistic and qualitative missiles is entirely false. We had no intention of using them in this phase, but they remain at our disposal for future operations."Furthermore, Sayyed Nasrallah clarified, "None of the strategic missiles they claim to have targeted were actually damaged. We had evacuated all key missile sites well before the operation, leaving the enemy to strike empty valleys."Drawing a parallel to past conflicts, His Eminence remarked, "Today's failure by the enemy is reminiscent of the ‘Qualitative Weight’ operation during the 2006 aggression. The enemy's claims, as echoed by Netanyahu, of destroying thousands of missiles and launchers, are outright fabrications."He stated, "Only two of our rocket launch pads were hit after the operation had concluded, not before. The supposed military and security achievements touted by enemy officials are nothing more than lies meant to placate the ‘Israeli’ public."Elsewhere in his speech, His Eminence emphasized the precision and success of the recent military operation, despite the challenging circumstances.He noted that the impact of the operation was vividly felt within the "Israeli" entity, particularly in "Tel Aviv" and at "Ben Gurion" Airport, underscoring this as a demonstration of strategic equilibrium.His Eminence made it clear, "We will carefully assess the extent of the enemy's efforts to obscure the results at the 'Glilot' base and other targeted sites. If the outcome of the initial retaliation meets our expectations, then our response will be deemed complete. However, should it fall short, we retain the right to escalate our response accordingly."He further asserted, "Today's operation serves as a clear signal to both the Palestinian and Arab sides, strengthening their position in ongoing negotiations. It sends a strong message to the enemy, and its American backers, that any aspirations of silencing the support fronts are futile – despite the sacrifices, particularly on the Lebanese front."In conclusion, His Eminence reaffirmed the unwavering commitment to the cause, declaring, "Regardless of the prevailing circumstances, challenges or sacrifices, we will never abandon Gaza, its people, Palestine or the sanctities of Palestine."