Palestinian Teen Dies in Israeli Hospital Following Tulkarem Attack

Islam Times - Zaher Tahseen Raddad, a 19-year-old Palestinian from the occupied West Bank, died in Israel’s Meir Hospital after sustaining severe injuries during an Israeli raid in Tulkarem.

Raddad was among four young men taken by Israeli forces after a drone attack targeted the house they were in on July 23.The Wafa news agency and other Palestinian sources confirmed his death.A joint statement from the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society and the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs stated that Raddad was shot by Israeli forces and used as a human shield in front of an Israeli military vehicle during the operation.Over the past two days, at least 35 Palestinians have been detained across the occupied West Bank, according to a joint statement by the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society and the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs.The arrests were accompanied by attacks on detainees and their families, as well as “widespread vandalism and destruction of citizens’ homes,” as reported by the Palestinian news agency Wafa.Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, the total number of Palestinians arrested in the occupied West Bank has exceeded 10,200.Israeli soldiers conducted multiple raids in several villages across the occupied West Bank overnight.According to Al Jazeera Arabic, Israeli forces stormed the town of Husan, west of Bethlehem, deploying tear gas and sound bombs.In another raid, Israeli occupation forces entered the town of Baqat al-Hatab, east of Qalqilya, targeting the home of a man accused of involvement in an attack that killed an Israeli man in Kedumim last week.Additionally, Israeli soldiers raided the villages of Kafr Abbush, Kafr Zibad, and Kafr Jammal, south of Tulkarem, as reported by Wafa.Since October, at least 640 Palestinians, including 147 children, have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers in the occupied West Bank.Israel’s occupation of the West Bank has been deemed illegal by multiple international authorities, including the International Court of Justice.