0
Sunday 25 August 2024 - 20:50

Palestinian Teen Dies in Israeli Hospital Following Tulkarem Attack

Story Code : 1156150
Palestinian Teen Dies in Israeli Hospital Following Tulkarem Attack
Raddad was among four young men taken by Israeli forces after a drone attack targeted the house they were in on July 23.

The Wafa news agency and other Palestinian sources confirmed his death.

A joint statement from the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society and the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs stated that Raddad was shot by Israeli forces and used as a human shield in front of an Israeli military vehicle during the operation.

Over the past two days, at least 35 Palestinians have been detained across the occupied West Bank, according to a joint statement by the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society and the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs.

The arrests were accompanied by attacks on detainees and their families, as well as “widespread vandalism and destruction of citizens’ homes,” as reported by the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, the total number of Palestinians arrested in the occupied West Bank has exceeded 10,200.

Israeli soldiers conducted multiple raids in several villages across the occupied West Bank overnight.

According to Al Jazeera Arabic, Israeli forces stormed the town of Husan, west of Bethlehem, deploying tear gas and sound bombs.

In another raid, Israeli occupation forces entered the town of Baqat al-Hatab, east of Qalqilya, targeting the home of a man accused of involvement in an attack that killed an Israeli man in Kedumim last week.

Additionally, Israeli soldiers raided the villages of Kafr Abbush, Kafr Zibad, and Kafr Jammal, south of Tulkarem, as reported by Wafa.

Since October, at least 640 Palestinians, including 147 children, have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Israel’s occupation of the West Bank has been deemed illegal by multiple international authorities, including the International Court of Justice.
Comment


Featured Stories
Battle Between Oppressed and Oppressor Endless: Ayatollah Khamenei
Battle Between Oppressed and Oppressor Endless: Ayatollah Khamenei
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arbaeen Day Op.: “Israel” on High Alert, Gaza Will Never Be Abandoned
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arbaeen Day Op.: “Israel” on High Alert, Gaza Will Never Be Abandoned
25 August 2024
Arbaeen Powerful Voice of Resistance, Solidarity in World
Arbaeen Powerful Voice of Resistance, Solidarity in World
25 August 2024
Italy: The West Jeopardizes the Risk of WWIII by Supplying Arms to Ukraine
Italy: The West Jeopardizes the Risk of WWIII by Supplying Arms to Ukraine
25 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance Launches Drone Strike on Key Israeli Targets in Haifa
Iraqi Resistance Launches Drone Strike on Key Israeli Targets in Haifa
25 August 2024
Hezbollah: The 1st Stage of Response Successfully Accomplished
Hezbollah: The 1st Stage of Response Successfully Accomplished
25 August 2024
China to Continue Mediation Efforts in Ukraine Crisis, Diplomat Says
China to Continue Mediation Efforts in Ukraine Crisis, Diplomat Says
25 August 2024
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Detained in Paris
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Detained in Paris
25 August 2024
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
24 August 2024
IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh
IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh's Martyrdom
25 August 2024
ICC Prosecutor Urges Ruling on Warrants for Israeli Leaders
ICC Prosecutor Urges Ruling on Warrants for Israeli Leaders
24 August 2024
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory
24 August 2024
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
24 August 2024