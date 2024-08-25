0
Ghalibaf Praises Hezbollah's Op. as Big Defeat for Tel Aviv

Ghalibaf Praises Hezbollah
"In the Arbaeen operation, Lebanon's Hezbollah successfully targeted the sensitive military and intelligence facilities of the Zionist regime; Today's defeat of the regime was equal to the defeat in the 2006 operation and they cannot cover up this failure," wrote Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in a post on his X account about the Hezbollah's retaliatory operation for the martyrdom of its senior commander Fuad Shukr Sunday which concided with Arbaeen Day.

"I offer congratulations to my Mujahideen brothers in Lebanon's Hezbollah and the Resistant nation of Lebanon, especially in southern Lebanon," added the  speaker of the Iranian parliament.

The Lebanese resistance used 320 Katyusha missiles and dozens of drones in the Arbaeen operation and targeted several intelligence and military bases of the Zionist regime in the occupied lands.
