Sunday 25 August 2024 - 21:26

Hezbollah Delivers a 'Stronger Slap' on Zionist Regime: Hamas

“We hail and congratulate the exceptional and great response inflicted by Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement against several vital and strategic targets in the depths of the Zionist regime in response to the assassination of senior Hezbollah Commander ‘Fuad Shukr’ in southern Beirut,” the statement read.

“We, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, strongly condemn the escalation of the Zionist regime's savage aggression against the brotherly country of Lebanon which has been in blatant violation of all international conventions and standards,” the statement added.

The US government is fully accountable for the consequences of the criminal acts of the Zionist regime, because Washington is the main sponsor and supporter of this regime in continuing its aggression and crimes in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq, the Palestinian Resistance movement further said. 
