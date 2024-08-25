0
Sunday 25 August 2024 - 21:28

Ukraine's Troop Losses Top 5,800 in Kursk Region: Report

Story Code : 1156156
Ukraine
"The Ukraine losses were over 300 troops … Since the beginning of hostilities in Kursk region, the AFU [Armed Forces of Ukraine] losses were over 5,800 troops," the ministry said in a daily bulletin.

Russian troops repelled Ukraine's attacks in the direction of Vishnyovka, Borki, Pogrebki and Spalnoye, eliminating up to 40 Ukrainian soldier and destroying a tank, four armored vehicles and two motor vehicles, the ministry said, Sputnik news agency reported.

The Northern Group of Russian forces successfully fended off enemy attacks in the direction of Komarovka, Malaya Loknya, Nechayev and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye.

Russian forces also defeated concentrations of manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in a number of areas of the Kursk Region, the ministry said, adding that the operation to neutralize Ukrainian troops was in progress.
