Lebanon’s Hezbollah Paralyzes Ben Gurion Airport

Islam Times - The local media affiliated with the Zionist regime reported that Ben Gurion Airport was crippled due to Hezbollah’s attacks.

The Israeli local media revealed that foreign airline companies have halted dozens of flights to Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied territories.These media announced the cancellation of 50 flights to Ben Gurion Airport.Meanwhile, the local media in the Zionist regime pointed out that the website of the Ben Gurion airport has been disrupted.The local media announced that some of the flights to Ben-Gurion Airport landed in Ramon Airport and others in Cairo, and this happened due to the escalation of the conflict between Hezbollah and Tel Aviv.Lebanon's Hezbollah on Sunday attacked 11 Israeli bases with over 320 missiles in response to the Zionist regime's assassination of Fuad Shukr.In a statement on Sunday morning, the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah announced that the first stage of the operation had been finished with complete success.