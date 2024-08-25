0
Sunday 25 August 2024 - 21:40

Russia Pounds Three Bases of Militants in Syria

Story Code : 1156162
Russia Pounds Three Bases of Militants in Syria
The Russian Aerospace Forces have eliminated three stationing points of Syrian militants, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry), said.

According to him, the militants were hiding in remote areas in the desert.

The military official noted that aviation of the international coalition led by the US continues to create dangerous situations in Syria’s airspace, performing flights violating deconfliction protocols.
Comment


Featured Stories
Battle Between Oppressed and Oppressor Endless: Ayatollah Khamenei
Battle Between Oppressed and Oppressor Endless: Ayatollah Khamenei
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arbaeen Day Op.: “Israel” on High Alert, Gaza Will Never Be Abandoned
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arbaeen Day Op.: “Israel” on High Alert, Gaza Will Never Be Abandoned
25 August 2024
Arbaeen Powerful Voice of Resistance, Solidarity in World
Arbaeen Powerful Voice of Resistance, Solidarity in World
25 August 2024
Italy: The West Jeopardizes the Risk of WWIII by Supplying Arms to Ukraine
Italy: The West Jeopardizes the Risk of WWIII by Supplying Arms to Ukraine
25 August 2024
Iraqi Resistance Launches Drone Strike on Key Israeli Targets in Haifa
Iraqi Resistance Launches Drone Strike on Key Israeli Targets in Haifa
25 August 2024
Hezbollah: The 1st Stage of Response Successfully Accomplished
Hezbollah: The 1st Stage of Response Successfully Accomplished
25 August 2024
China to Continue Mediation Efforts in Ukraine Crisis, Diplomat Says
China to Continue Mediation Efforts in Ukraine Crisis, Diplomat Says
25 August 2024
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Detained in Paris
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Detained in Paris
25 August 2024
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
Palestine: Today’s Karbala
24 August 2024
IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh
IRGC Chief: You Will Hear Good News about Revenge for Haniyeh's Martyrdom
25 August 2024
ICC Prosecutor Urges Ruling on Warrants for Israeli Leaders
ICC Prosecutor Urges Ruling on Warrants for Israeli Leaders
24 August 2024
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory
24 August 2024
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals
24 August 2024