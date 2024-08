Islam Times - Minutes ago, Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades announced that it targeted a place near Tel Aviv in the Israeli-occupied territories with M90 missile.

According to Al-Jazeera, the Israeli army confirmed the missile operation from the southern part of the Gaza Strip, which it claimed was intercepted in the sky and fell in Risho Letsion.Al-Qassam said it carried out the operation in response to the Israeli regime's daily massacre of the Palestinian people.