IOF War Minister Announces Emergency Situation in Israel

Islam Times - The Israeli media reported that the regime's minister of war announced a 48-hour emergency situation after Lebanon's Hezbollah poured a large number of missiles on the occupied territories during an operation.

Yoav Gallant declared an emergency; this comes as a "special situation in the home front," which enables the IOF Home Front Command to issue restrictions, Times of Israel reported.According to the Israeli media outlet, in emergencies, the legal term "special situation" is used to give authorities more authority over the civilian population, simplifying attempts to protect them.With the tensions escalating between the Israeli regime and Lebanon's Hezbollah, the regime is getting prepared to receive more responses.Hezbollah conducted the first phase of its military operation on Sunday against the Israeli regime by firing hundreds of rockets and drones at the Israeli-occupied territories in retaliation for the regime's assassination of the Lebanese senior commander Fuad Shukur.