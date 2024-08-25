Demonstrators in Sweden Hold Rally in Support of Palestinians

Islam Times - Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Israeli embassy in Stockholm on Sunday to express their solidarity with the Palestinians.

A large number of people in Stockholm took to the streets to show solidarity with Palestine on Sunday.According to Iran Press, people gathered in Oden Plan (a square in the center of Stockholm) in protest of Israel's attacks on Gaza and marched towards the Israeli regime's Embassy.Uno Horm, one of the activists who attended the demonstration, described the Swedish government's continued support for Israel as "disappointing".Carrying Palestinian flags, protesters chanted slogans, including “boycott Israel” and “stop the genocide.”Maya Veliz Westberg, another protester, called what is happening in Gaza "genocide" and added that he could not understand why the world remained silent against Israel's war in Gaza.